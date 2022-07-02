CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 608 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARTFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern Connecticut. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather