CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

608 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARTFORD COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut.

_____

