CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1126 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS TO RE-DEVELOP THIS

AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING...

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to re-develop between 2 to 4

PM across northwestern Massachusetts, then move southeastward

through Connecticut, Rhode Island and eastern and southeastern

Massachusetts late this afternoon into early tonight.

Thunderstorms are expected to weaken and shift offshore by 10 PM.

Some thunderstorms may become strong to severe, producing strong

winds capable of localized damage, small hailstones, and frequent

cloud to ground lightning strikes. Torrential rainfall can also be

expected, which could produce localized instances of flooding,

especially in urbanized and in poor drainage areas.

If you have plans outdoors this afternoon, keep an eye to the sky

for rapidly changing weather conditions. If threatening weather

approaches, seek appropriate shelter in a sturdy building and away

from windows. Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive

later statements and possible warnings.

