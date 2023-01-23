CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 414 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, Southern Berkshire County. In New York, Dutchess County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather