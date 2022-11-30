CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

357 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, shifting to the west early this evening.

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Adirondacks,

the Saratoga Lake George region, southeast Catskills, mid

Hudson Valley and southern Taconics of eastern New York, and

southern Vermont.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will shift to the west as a

cold front moves through early this evening, with wind gusts up

to 50 mph possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

