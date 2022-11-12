CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 548 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield, southern Berkshire, northern Dutchess and central Columbia Counties through 645 AM EST... At 547 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds along a line extending from Valatie to Livingston to near Tillson. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads and areas of poor drainage. Locations impacted include... Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park, Lee, Lenox, Amenia, Copake, Sheffield, Sharon, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Becket, Austerlitz, Ancram, Millbrook, Philmont, Canaan, Millerton and Stanfordville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4179 7405 4214 7372 4248 7351 4250 7298 4238 7303 4239 7306 4238 7307 4233 7306 4232 7305 4213 7313 4173 7345 TIME...MOT...LOC 1047Z 285DEG 26KT 4242 7366 4215 7375 4186 7406 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather