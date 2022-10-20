CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 20, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 303 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Hudson Valley and Washington County in eastern New York and southern Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather