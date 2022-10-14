CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Albany NY 342 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather