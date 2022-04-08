CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 118 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Still River At Brookfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, The river begins to flood roads and parking lots. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Friday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest shortly near 13.2 feet and then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 06\/02\/2015. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Still River Brookfield Flood Stage: 12.0 Observed Stage at Fri 12 pm: 13.1 Forecast: Fri 7 pm 12.7 Sat 1 am 12.0 Sat 7 am 11.5 Sat 1 pm 11.4 Sat 7 pm 10.6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather