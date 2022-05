CT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 227

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1245 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CT

. CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

HARTFORD LITCHFIELD

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN CONNECTICUT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHERN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD

IN MASSACHUSETTS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GREENFIELD, HARTFORD, NORTHAMPTON,

AND SPRINGFIELD.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather