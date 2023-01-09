CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

306 FPUS51 KOKX 090816

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

CTZ005-091600-

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-091600-

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance

of rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ006-091600-

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-091600-

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance

of rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-091600-

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-091600-

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-091600-

Northern New London-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-091600-

Southern New London-

315 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather