Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

CTZ005-211600-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ009-211600-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds around

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ006-211600-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ010-211600-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ007-211600-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ011-211600-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-211600-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ012-211600-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

