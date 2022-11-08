CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

440 FPUS51 KOKX 081736

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

CTZ005-090100-

Northern Fairfield-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-090100-

Southern Fairfield-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-090100-

Northern New Haven-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-090100-

Southern New Haven-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-090100-

Northern Middlesex-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-090100-

Southern Middlesex-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-090100-

Northern New London-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-090100-

Southern New London-

1235 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather