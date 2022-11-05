CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

278 FPUS51 KOKX 051932

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

CTZ005-060300-

Northern Fairfield-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ009-060300-

Southern Fairfield-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ006-060300-

Northern New Haven-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ010-060300-

Southern New Haven-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ007-060300-

Northern Middlesex-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ011-060300-

Southern Middlesex-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ008-060300-

Northern New London-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ012-060300-

Southern New London-

331 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

