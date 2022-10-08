CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

_____

666 FPUS51 KOKX 080740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

CTZ005-082000-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ009-082000-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ006-082000-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

CTZ010-082000-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ007-082000-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

CTZ011-082000-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light rain this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ008-082000-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light rain this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ012-082000-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of light rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather