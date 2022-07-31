CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

048 FPUS51 KOKX 310727

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

CTZ005-312000-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-312000-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-312000-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-312000-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-312000-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-312000-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-312000-

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-312000-

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

