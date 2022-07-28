CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 821 FPUS51 KOKX 280734 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 CTZ005-282000- Northern Fairfield- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ009-282000- Southern Fairfield- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the upper 90s. $$ CTZ006-282000- Northern New Haven- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ010-282000- Southern New Haven- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. $$ CTZ007-282000- Northern Middlesex- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ011-282000- Southern Middlesex- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. $$ CTZ008-282000- Northern New London- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ012-282000- Southern New London- 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather