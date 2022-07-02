CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

187 FPUS51 KOKX 020713

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

CTZ005-022000-

Northern Fairfield-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-022000-

Southern Fairfield-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ006-022000-

Northern New Haven-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ010-022000-

Southern New Haven-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ007-022000-

Northern Middlesex-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ011-022000-

Southern Middlesex-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-022000-

Northern New London-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ012-022000-

Southern New London-

312 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

