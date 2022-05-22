CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

Northern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

348 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

