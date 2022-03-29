CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

Northern Fairfield-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

225 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

