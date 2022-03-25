CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

_____

978 FPUS51 KOKX 250636

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

CTZ005-250800-

Northern Fairfield-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-250800-

Southern Fairfield-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-250800-

Northern New Haven-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-250800-

Southern New Haven-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-250800-

Northern Middlesex-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-250800-

Southern Middlesex-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-250800-

Northern New London-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-250800-

Southern New London-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather