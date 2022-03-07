CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

596 FPUS51 KOKX 070900

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

CTZ005-072100-

Northern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-072100-

Southern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ006-072100-

Northern New Haven-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-072100-

Southern New Haven-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-072100-

Northern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-072100-

Southern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-072100-

Northern New London-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-072100-

Southern New London-

359 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

