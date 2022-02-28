CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

Northern Fairfield-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

Southern Middlesex-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Northern New London-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

Southern New London-

312 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

