National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

CTZ005-232100-

Northern Fairfield-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ009-232100-

Southern Fairfield-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ006-232100-

Northern New Haven-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ010-232100-

Southern New Haven-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ007-232100-

Northern Middlesex-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ011-232100-

Southern Middlesex-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ008-232100-

Northern New London-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s.

CTZ012-232100-

Southern New London-

333 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

