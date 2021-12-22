CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern New London-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

