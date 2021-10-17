CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

687 FPUS51 KOKX 171916

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

CTZ005-180800-

Northern Fairfield-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-180800-

Southern Fairfield-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-180800-

Northern New Haven-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-180800-

Southern New Haven-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-180800-

Northern Middlesex-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles this evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-180800-

Southern Middlesex-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-180800-

Northern New London-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-180800-

Southern New London-

316 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather