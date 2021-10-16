CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

468 FPUS51 KOKX 161806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CTZ005-162015-

Northern Fairfield-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-162015-

Southern Fairfield-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-162015-

Northern New Haven-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-162015-

Southern New Haven-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-162015-

Northern Middlesex-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-162015-

Southern Middlesex-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-162015-

Northern New London-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-162015-

Southern New London-

206 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

