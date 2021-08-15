CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

