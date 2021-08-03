CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021 _____ 876 FPUS51 KOKX 030722 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 CTZ005-032000- Northern Fairfield- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ009-032000- Southern Fairfield- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ006-032000- Northern New Haven- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ010-032000- Southern New Haven- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ007-032000- Northern Middlesex- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ011-032000- Southern Middlesex- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ008-032000- Northern New London- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ012-032000- Southern New London- 322 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$