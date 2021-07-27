CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

Northern Fairfield-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern New London-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

