National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

