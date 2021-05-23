CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New London-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

322 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

