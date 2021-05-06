CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

_____

704 FPUS51 KOKX 060740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

CTZ005-062015-

Northern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ009-062015-

Southern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-062015-

Northern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-062015-

Southern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-062015-

Northern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-062015-

Southern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-062015-

Northern New London-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-062015-

Southern New London-

340 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather