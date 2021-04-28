CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

126 FPUS51 KOKX 280751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

CTZ005-282015-

Northern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-282015-

Southern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ006-282015-

Northern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-282015-

Southern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ007-282015-

Northern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-282015-

Southern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

CTZ008-282015-

Northern New London-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-282015-

Southern New London-

351 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

