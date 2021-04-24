CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

455 FPUS51 KOKX 240836

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

CTZ005-242015-

Northern Fairfield-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-242015-

Southern Fairfield-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ006-242015-

Northern New Haven-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-242015-

Southern New Haven-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ007-242015-

Northern Middlesex-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-242015-

Southern Middlesex-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ008-242015-

Northern New London-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

CTZ012-242015-

Southern New London-

436 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

