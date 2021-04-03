CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

673 FPUS51 KOKX 030721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

CTZ005-032015-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-032015-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-032015-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-032015-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-032015-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-032015-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-032015-

Northern New London-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-032015-

Southern New London-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather