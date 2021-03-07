CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

CTZ005-072300-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-072300-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-072300-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-072300-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-072300-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-072300-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-072300-

Northern New London-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-072300-

Southern New London-

320 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

