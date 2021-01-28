CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

828 FPUS51 KOKX 280859

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

CTZ005-282115-

Northern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cooler with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ009-282115-

Southern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Brisk with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows around 12. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-282115-

Northern New Haven-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of flurries. Cooler with

lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-282115-

Southern New Haven-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-282115-

Northern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-282115-

Southern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cooler with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ008-282115-

Northern New London-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-282115-

Southern New London-

359 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Brisk with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather