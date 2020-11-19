CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

167 FPUS51 KOKX 190823

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

CTZ005-192115-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ009-192115-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-192115-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ010-192115-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-192115-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ011-192115-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-192115-

Northern New London-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

CTZ012-192115-

Southern New London-

323 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

