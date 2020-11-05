CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

Southern Fairfield-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Fairfield-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern New Haven-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New Haven-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern New London-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New London-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

