CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

073 FPUS51 KOKX 300746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

CTZ009-302100-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ005-302100-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with highs around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ010-302100-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with

highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-302100-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-302100-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-302100-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-302100-

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-302100-

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather