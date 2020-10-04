CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
079 FPUS51 KOKX 040716
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
CTZ009-042015-
Southern Fairfield-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ005-042015-
Northern Fairfield-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ010-042015-
Southern New Haven-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ006-042015-
Northern New Haven-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ011-042015-
Southern Middlesex-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ007-042015-
Northern Middlesex-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ012-042015-
Southern New London-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ008-042015-
Northern New London-
316 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather