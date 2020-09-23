CT New York NY Zone Forecast

031 FPUS51 KOKX 230726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

CTZ009-232015-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ005-232015-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-232015-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ006-232015-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-232015-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-232015-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ012-232015-

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-232015-

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

