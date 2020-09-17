CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

054 FPUS51 KOKX 170808

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

CTZ009-172015-

Southern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ005-172015-

Northern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-172015-

Southern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-172015-

Northern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-172015-

Southern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-172015-

Northern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-172015-

Southern New London-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-172015-

Northern New London-

408 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

