CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020
_____
030 FPUS51 KOKX 070720
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
CTZ009-072015-
Southern Fairfield-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
CTZ005-072015-
Northern Fairfield-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
CTZ010-072015-
Southern New Haven-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-072015-
Northern New Haven-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
CTZ011-072015-
Southern Middlesex-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-072015-
Northern Middlesex-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ012-072015-
Southern New London-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-072015-
Northern New London-
320 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather