CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

CTZ009-262130-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-262130-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-262130-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-262130-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-262130-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ007-262130-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ012-262130-

Southern New London-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ008-262130-

Northern New London-

325 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

