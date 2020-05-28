CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

Southern Fairfield-

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern New Haven-

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern New London-

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

