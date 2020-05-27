CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

123 FPUS51 KOKX 270718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

CTZ009-272030-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ005-272030-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-272030-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-272030-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ011-272030-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-272030-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ012-272030-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-272030-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather