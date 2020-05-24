CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

Southern Fairfield-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Fairfield-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

356 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

