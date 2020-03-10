CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
427 FPUS51 KOKX 100734
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
CTZ005-102015-
Northern Fairfield-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-102015-
Southern Fairfield-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-102015-
Northern New Haven-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-102015-
Southern New Haven-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-102015-
Northern Middlesex-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-102015-
Southern Middlesex-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-102015-
Northern New London-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-102015-
Southern New London-
334 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather