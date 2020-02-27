CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

882 FPUS51 KOKX 270824

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

CTZ005-272115-

Northern Fairfield-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-272115-

Southern Fairfield-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-272115-

Northern New Haven-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-272115-

Southern New Haven-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-272115-

Northern Middlesex-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-272115-

Southern Middlesex-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-272115-

Northern New London-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-272115-

Southern New London-

324 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather